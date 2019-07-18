Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $2.01 Million; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Shares Rose While Sit Investment Associates Has Boosted Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $197.22. About 359,261 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 17,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $150.23. About 377,703 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $452.18M for 26.23 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon names Darren Zeidel as General Counsel – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,430 shares to 216,144 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 118,290 shares to 176,760 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies (DHF) by 203,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,301 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

