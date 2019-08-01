Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) as Share Price Rose; Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $860.95 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $190.13. About 392,880 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 billion, up from 22,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.77. About 28.19M shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl accumulated 5.76M shares or 1.92% of the stock. 41.42 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 957,416 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Forte Capital Lc Adv owns 15,397 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc invested in 159,250 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Bailard stated it has 383,765 shares. Ionic Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,540 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source Bancshares has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vestor holds 204,396 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 312,242 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Palisade Mgmt Llc Nj accumulated 51,660 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 290,504 are owned by Madison Inv. Brown Advisory reported 9.17M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has 5.55M shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 915 shares to 5,079 shares, valued at $410.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc by 1,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,326 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.