Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position By $1.07 Million; CSS Industries (CSS) Sentiment Is 0.59

CSS Industries Inc (CSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 32 trimmed and sold equity positions in CSS Industries Inc. The funds in our database now own: 5.56 million shares, down from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CSS Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc acquired 9,383 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 31,675 shares with $3.63 million value, up from 22,292 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 3.09 million shares traded or 90.73% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 478 shares to 7,057 valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 52,485 shares and now owns 94,587 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74M were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,400 were reported by Thomas White Ltd. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fjarde Ap reported 29,573 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 2.51 million shares. 188,527 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Newfocus Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.59% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Clark Cap Gru Inc has 1.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 442,799 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 17,223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern accumulated 1.89 million shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc reported 6,759 shares. Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 404,499 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bb&T has 0.14% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Janney Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.65% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush maintained the shares of RCL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 12, 2019 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Chairman & CEO Richard D Fain Sold $2.2 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 12,768 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) has declined 60.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 17/04/2018 – CSS and ISARA Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 05/03/2018 Automotive IoT Security – CSS Successfully Completes 500 Million Connected Vehicle Pilot; 30/05/2018 – CSS Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – CSS INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 27, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – ISARA and CSS Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 31/05/2018 – CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $45.69 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.64 EPS, up 51.15% or $0.67 from last year’s $-1.31 per share. After $-1.30 actual EPS reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.77% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $222,537 activity.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.8% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. for 215,237 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 285,283 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 27,238 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 403,817 shares.