Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Hock Tan and his shattered Qualcomm dream; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Co reported 19,960 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Limited Company holds 3.11M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Llc has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 106,405 are held by North Amer Management. Aperio Lc holds 0.15% or 611,815 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0% or 3,747 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc accumulated 826,550 shares. 37,634 are owned by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Viking Fund Management Limited Company has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.74% or 76,570 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Anchor Advsr Ltd Com owns 19,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership owns 16.93 million shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).