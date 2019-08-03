Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 17,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 525,815 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 508,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.78M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,118 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More important recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “More Puerto Rico protests planned as governor resists calls to resign – StreetInsider.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. A WILHELMSEN A S also sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aqr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0.02% or 174,841 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 236,915 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 6,698 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% or 267,257 shares. Stifel invested 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0% or 6,783 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Com holds 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 78 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,775 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 10,028 shares. Cap Int Ca stated it has 3,052 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Agf Investments stated it has 620,600 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company owns 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 761,732 shares. Burney Com reported 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.17% or 111,478 shares. Marathon Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Wilshire Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Limited, Indiana-based fund reported 11,098 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc invested in 0.42% or 27,954 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.3% or 443,800 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communications has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.68% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 10,645 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.05% or 8,754 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Launches Package Pick-Up And Returns In Thousands Of CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.