Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Central Securities Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $5.05 Million as Shares Rose

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares to 7,057 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 221,881 are held by Of Vermont. Wellington Shields Management Lc reported 139,237 shares. Hemenway Commerce Limited Liability Co reported 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lifeplan Fincl Gp holds 2,912 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 111,251 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc holds 100,478 shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated reported 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,055 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Com Lc accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.66% or 3.29 million shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,362 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Company owns 235,622 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited accumulated 300,191 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,394 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.09% or 4,447 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 123,692 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.23% or 69,429 shares. Financial Mngmt owns 2,386 shares. Dsc Advsr LP has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Inv Ltd accumulated 39,289 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 1.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 88,840 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,893 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt has 25,636 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 106,006 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities. Bangor Bancorporation holds 32,782 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

