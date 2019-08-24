Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Visa (V) Stake; Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Price Declined While Paragon Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $556,884

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Fincl invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 39,035 shares. 1.64 million are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Co. Daiwa Securities Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 39,958 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Trust holds 0% or 220 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 3.49M shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 235,635 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 11,350 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.06% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. Foundation Resource Management has 0.41% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 62,034 shares. Lincluden Ltd invested in 114,551 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 37,625 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.14% or 18,280 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Research And Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.17% or 1,578 shares in its portfolio. 522,884 are owned by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 1.04% or 1.23M shares. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 0.22% or 1.54M shares. 4,629 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,971 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 1.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bell Commercial Bank owns 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,395 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Torray Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Investment Management invested in 4.56% or 347,174 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Invest Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 2,165 shares. First Savings Bank holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 65,276 shares.