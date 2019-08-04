Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Declined While Newport Asia Lifted Its Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.99 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 5.54 million shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment accumulated 2.74M shares. Cumberland reported 0.4% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 16,582 shares. Kings Point Cap invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 4,846 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 105,372 shares in its portfolio. 4,550 were reported by Highland Cap Mngmt Lc. Benin Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 819,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 568,422 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Sei Invs holds 105,671 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 4,114 shares.

