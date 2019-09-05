Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Cut by $1.66 Million as Share Value Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.10 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $228.36. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 1.30M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.86% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lsv Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.17% or 801,486 shares. Copper Rock Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.53% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 535,525 shares. Ipswich Invest Management owns 2,384 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc invested in 10,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The Minnesota-based Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hartford holds 0.17% or 60,869 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Inc stated it has 11,635 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv has 0.2% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 521,254 shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 100 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,963 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 10,035 shares. 28,128 are held by Private Tru Communication Na. Hills Natl Bank & Tru accumulated 41,977 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,492 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 56,707 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund owns 22,457 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 72,600 shares. Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,454 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.67% or 219,742 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 0.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10.72 million shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,848 shares. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Wealth Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.