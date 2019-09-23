Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding; Last Week NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Coverage

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) stake by 2530.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc acquired 109,695 shares as Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 114,030 shares with $2.33 million value, up from 4,335 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc now has $10.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 445,380 shares traded or 11.58% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 6.05% above currents $104.8 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12 to “Overweight”. PiperJaffray maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of NXPI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. See NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) latest ratings:

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.21 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.

