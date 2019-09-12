Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 49,023 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Expands to Kelowna, Offering Even More Canadians Unlimited Data Plans on its Fast LTE Network – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Freedom Mobile Goes Live in Eight More Cities, Making It Possible for Even More Western Canadians to Enjoy Increased Choice and Affordability – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Launches Wireless Services in Nanaimo, Offering Affordable, Data-Rich Plans on Fast LTE Network – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Announces Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.