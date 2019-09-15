Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $2.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Blackstone Group LP Has Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $5.56 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,009 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 158,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.90 million, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 700,158 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Mngmt owns 16,804 shares. 6,451 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 363,477 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc holds 300,882 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 404,419 were reported by Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated. 669 were accumulated by Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 3,887 shares stake. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 1.90 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pecaut & stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 70,671 shares.

