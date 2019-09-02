Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $1.07 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake; Shorts at SECURE ENERGY SVCS. ORDINARY SHARES (SECYF) Raised By 5.6%

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc acquired 9,383 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 31,675 shares with $3.63M value, up from 22,292 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 1.21 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 43.36% above currents $104.28 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) Earnings Grew 7.1%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,562 shares to 79,118 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 478 shares and now owns 7,057 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

