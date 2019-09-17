Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $3.58 Million as Stock Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $23.61 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 513,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 347,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06 million, down from 861,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 286,105 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

