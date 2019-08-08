Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position By $2.41 Million; Nelnet (NNI) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Nelnet Inc (NNI) investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 42 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 54 decreased and sold stakes in Nelnet Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 12.98 million shares, down from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nelnet Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 46 Increased: 26 New Position: 16.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 35.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 52,485 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)'s stock rose 2.36%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 94,587 shares with $4.41M value, down from 147,072 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $49.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 1.71M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 63,233 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) has risen 7.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related services and products, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers.