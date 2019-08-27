Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake in Csx (CSX) by $786,250 as Share Value Declined; Alpine Investment Management Has Cut Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 27,729 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 3.23M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. $8,000 worth of stock was bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13. The insider GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought 5,950 shares worth $48,532. Shares for $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 70.02 million shares to 72.12M shares, valued at $2.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.17 million for 15.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.