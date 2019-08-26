Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Market Valuation Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Trimmed Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding by $16.53 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 621,084 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 239,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 339,083 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 578,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 344,039 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading LP holds 301 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 5,215 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 37,519 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 3,008 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,393 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,138 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 288,081 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 17,077 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 481 shares stake. American Century accumulated 0.13% or 1.81 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 14,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.05% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,510 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc reported 605 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 112,194 shares. Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 28,635 shares.