Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $2.01 Million; Water Asset Management Has Boosted Its Smith A O (AOS) Stake by $2.73 Million as Stock Value Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 1.76 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.82. About 609,822 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,999 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 19,284 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 27,280 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt has 0.63% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 864,663 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 20,230 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 606,934 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Fort Lp owns 21,087 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Assetmark reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Marsico Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 102,151 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 480,000 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0.15% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Jump Trading has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Dana Paul R. On Friday, February 8 the insider JONES PAUL W sold $980,000.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

