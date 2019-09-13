Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Boosted Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding by $2.19 Million; Gagnon Securities Upped Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position by $638,480; Market Valuation Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 290,462 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 7,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 25,991 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 18,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 2.93M shares traded or 104.86% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 13,177 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 513,967 shares. L & S Advsr reported 20,896 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 6,275 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Fiduciary Company has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 4,400 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. 1,381 were reported by Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Disciplined Growth Mn holds 2.3% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 1.54 million shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Sterling Mgmt Llc owns 945,173 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).