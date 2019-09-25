Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $358,750 as Shares Declined; Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose While Cooke & Bieler LP Has Increased Its Holding

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 887,040 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.67M, up from 858,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 160,720 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 80,583 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 89,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 5.90M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. seeks revision of rule on offshore oil wells made after BP disaster; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 29/03/2018 – BP: Mr Dudley’s 2017 Remuneration Was 13% Higher Than 2016, 31% Lower Than 2015; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q EPS 12.33c

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kosmos describes ‘world-scale gas resource’ offshore Senegal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Energy Stocks Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.55 billion for 12.66 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Neos – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.