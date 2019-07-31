Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Stock Value Declined; West Oak Capital Increases Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 133,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 276,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 90.60M shares traded or 286.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.77. About 2.62M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,742 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc reported 2,629 shares stake. Horizon Invests Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Landscape Capital Limited Liability Com holds 14,644 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trustco Bancorp N Y has 1.73% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 28,846 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Old Republic invested in 2.17% or 572,000 shares. Parthenon Llc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Planning Alternatives Limited Adv reported 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp owns 18,833 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.87% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.69% or 12,397 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Btr Inc has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tctc Holding Lc invested in 409,078 shares or 3.12% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 155,142 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp stated it has 3.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.68% or 1.62M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 12.54 million shares. West Chester Advisors holds 0.93% or 10,510 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 35,476 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Perkins Cap reported 59,449 shares stake. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 142,287 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation reported 107,781 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 1.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 112,209 shares. Bank Of The West owns 153,751 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bbr Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,634 shares stake. Hyman Charles D accumulated 127,838 shares. 19,471 were reported by Botty Invsts Ltd Liability. 88,983 are held by Burns J W Inc New York.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,897 shares to 31,699 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.