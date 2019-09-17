Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Had 1 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.30% below currents $46.74 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 3. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CPB in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 4. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Upgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 9.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,750 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 80,583 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 89,333 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $131.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 19.83M shares traded or 179.81% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS WOOLWORTHS DEAL TO CLOSE TOWARD END OF THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 30/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Lab chemistry Ortho VA263-BP-0144 VA263-AP-18-3314 – 36C26318N0471; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – PKO BP confirms may spend up to 25 pct of 2017 profit on dividend; 22/05/2018 – BP said its venture capital arm was investing in Tel Aviv-based StoreDot as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan warms up to Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CPB, AMBA, MRVL, BIG – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin improvement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Campbell Soup Company shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 25 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 6,543 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 7,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Indexiq Advsrs owns 20,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 47,526 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 9,488 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 5,756 shares. Jensen invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tobam owns 2.42% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1.09 million shares. 156 were accumulated by Sun Life. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc invested in 651,077 shares or 5.91% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & reported 9,100 shares. Monetary Grp holds 0.02% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $14.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 66.87 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 1.89 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL LOWERING FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Forms New U.S. Snacking Unit: Campbell Snacks; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB)

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 29.10% above currents $39.35 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48.6000 target.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Bullish Case For BP Plc. – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BP a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP Plc: Not So Bad Under The Circumstances – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BP plc (NYSE:BP) – FreightWaves Oil Report: A “New” Refinery About To Launch To Help Supply The East Coast – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.