Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Share Price Rose; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Financial Counselors Has Upped Holding

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 1,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 5,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $549.65. About 227,344 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 1.52M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12,825 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,295 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).