Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut By $3.58 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLURF) SI Increased By 50%

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 80.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 18,352 shares with $878,000 value, down from 94,587 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $53.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.67M shares traded or 73.72% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING

FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLURF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. FLURF’s SI was 3,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 2,600 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLURF)’s short sellers to cover FLURF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2393 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $62.5000 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59.50’s average target is 10.29% above currents $53.95 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 27.

