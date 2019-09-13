Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $3.58 Million; Market Value Rose; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake by $4.19 Million as Valuation Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 1.06M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 32,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 198,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.93 million, up from 165,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.02M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,547 shares to 90,244 shares, valued at $26.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).