Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $2.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Icahn Carl C Cut Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 800,470 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 34 Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Stash These 2 Trusted Dividend Stocks in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energy Opportunities Mgmt has invested 2.68% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Nokota Lp has 1.85% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 893,594 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Freestone Llc holds 0.26% or 63,698 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk owns 15,190 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 305,895 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,392 shares. 1.70M are owned by Brookfield Asset Inc. Zimmer Partners LP stated it has 2.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 31,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 29,942 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,610 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 13,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beck Cap Lc invested in 2.07% or 63,217 shares. Levin Strategies LP invested in 39,145 shares.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on May 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and PETRONAS Sign 20-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and Vitol Sign 15-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Risky Bet on Chesapeake Stock Could Frack Gains – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 26, 2018.