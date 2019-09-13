Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding; Nmi Holdings (NMIH)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 80.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc holds 18,352 shares with $878,000 value, down from 94,587 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $53.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 1.79 million shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 106 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 69 reduced and sold holdings in Nmi Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 58.83 million shares, down from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nmi Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 55 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2.65% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. for 4.98 million shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 423,232 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.41% invested in the company for 122,391 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 1.16% in the stock. Old West Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,203 shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 507,364 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $41.07 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love NMI Holdings (NMIH) – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 7.26% above currents $53.61 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9.