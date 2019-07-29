Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Career Education (CECO) Holding by $697,328 as Share Price Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.67. About 423,059 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 50,282 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Limited Co owns 156,504 shares. 252 are held by Ftb Advisors. Millennium Management Lc reported 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Condor has 0.21% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Connecticut-based Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 175,655 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 45,633 shares. Systematic LP stated it has 43,057 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Com owns 0.98% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 274,420 shares. Wendell David Inc reported 2,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 60,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset accumulated 2,537 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of stock. $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,287 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Guggenheim Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,346 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De invested in 143,920 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Pnc Services Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,997 shares. Kenmare Capital Prtn Llc reported 58,114 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 107,634 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 560,945 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 20,634 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 84,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 26,100 shares. 39,358 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 156,166 shares stake.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.34 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

