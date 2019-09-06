Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Bp Wealth Management Lowered Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $668,480

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 8,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 240,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, down from 248,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Profit Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 37,149 shares stake. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri holds 75,056 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0.13% stake. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.22% or 45,190 shares. Fundx Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 13,820 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 279,055 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0.01% or 31,414 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 506,566 shares or 0.99% of the stock. The Ohio-based Keystone Planning has invested 3.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 8.97 million shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Corp stated it has 49,493 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (NYSE:APD) by 4,605 shares to 110,089 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 14,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,000 are held by Provident Trust. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.11% or 75,897 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 113,051 shares. Lesa Sroufe Communications holds 3.03% or 30,047 shares. Ionic Management reported 3,540 shares stake. Cim Investment Mangement owns 31,083 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Agf Investments invested in 0.55% or 412,281 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill Corp stated it has 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Junto Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.98% or 440,118 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.96 million shares. Sei Investments reported 5.09 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.33% or 84,860 shares.