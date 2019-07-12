Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Marchex (MCHX) Position by $3.24 Million; Stock Price Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,699 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $179.7. About 3.14M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 30,833 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Fincl Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Com holds 2.18% or 83,041 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc invested in 75,760 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 31,139 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 225 shares. 119,948 are held by Brinker Cap. Golub Ltd Liability Co holds 3.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 288,033 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 136,788 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 28,942 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 2.34% or 95,495 shares. Culbertson A N owns 11,182 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Vantage Inv Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 174,245 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 44,964 shares.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares to 94,587 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,474 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 615,221 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 871,376 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 19,426 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0% or 1.86 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Vanguard has 1.22M shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 193,228 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 23,100 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 23,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 398,790 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $321,506 activity.