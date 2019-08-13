Jonathan Halkyard the See Remarks of Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), Picked up 10,000 Shares of the Company; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased By $421,400 Its Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 2,450 shares as Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS)’s stock rose 3.54%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 28,485 shares with $4.90M value, down from 30,935 last quarter. Hingham Institution For Saving now has $409.64M valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $191.98. About 4,414 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

A legal form filed with the (SEC) on August 13, 2019 stated that Jonathan Halkyard, the See Remarks of Extended Stay America Inc, ‘s company bought 10,000 shares. With average share price of $14.6, the purchase’s amount is $146,294 U.S. Dollars. Jonathan Halkyard owns roughly 0.23% of Extended Stay America Inc’s market cap or 437,019 shares.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 2.32 million shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers