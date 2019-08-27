Jolley Asset Management Upped Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $4.28 Million; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Valuation Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Raised Position by $679,440

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 146,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05 million, up from 143,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $224.65. About 62,894 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 2.78M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,970 shares. Qv invested in 534,196 shares. Cumberland Inc reported 0.58% stake. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability reported 3,849 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Patten reported 1.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 72,970 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 1.14 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc has 67,890 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Schnieders Ltd Liability Corp has 102,448 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.26% or 3.13M shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability owns 93,920 shares. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 566,840 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Telos Capital Incorporated holds 1.31% or 78,416 shares in its portfolio.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Trumpâ€™s China gambit is working for now â€” this chart tells the story – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sabal Trust Com reported 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,178 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 18,420 shares. Daiwa has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dillon & Inc stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First American Commercial Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,775 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,171 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated invested in 0.69% or 338,610 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 0.12% stake. 1,267 were reported by Ipswich Investment Management Communication Incorporated. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.88% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 5,333 shares.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares to 36,605 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).