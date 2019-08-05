Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Decreased Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) as Market Valuation Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (PANL) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 219,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Pangaea Logistics Solution L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 20,778 shares traded. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) has risen 11.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PANL News: 22/03/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS FY 2017 NET PROFIT EUR 83.7 MLN VS EUR 53.5 MLN IN 2016; 10/05/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 1Q Rev $79M; 23/04/2018 – NBG PANGAEA PANGr.AT SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF €0.22 PER SHARE (NET) FROM ITS 2017 PROFITS; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solns 4Q Rev $102.2M; 09/04/2018 – PANGAEA ONCOLOGY SA PANGO.MC SAYS SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT IN ONCOLOGICAL DIAGNOSIS WITH GERMAN DIAGNOSTIC MULTINATIONAL QIAGEN; 21/03/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD QTRLY SHR $0.09; 10/05/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD PANL.O QUARTERLY REVENUE FELL 6 PCT TO $79 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL TO SUPPORT BULK; 13/04/2018 – PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS BUYS NEW VESSEL FOR $14.2M; 21/03/2018 – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. PANL’s profit will be $8.89M for 4.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pangaea Logistics (PANL) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 1, 2019 : OCX, EDAP, TTNP, EFOI, BURG, IPWR – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Supports New Ten Year Cargo Contract with Newbuilding High Ice Class Post-Panamaxes – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PANL) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold PANL shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.