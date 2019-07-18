Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166; Share Price Rose; Westchester Capital Management Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.32M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.32M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research & Mngmt Company accumulated 7,231 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Inv Service, Florida-based fund reported 7,652 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 1.41 million shares. Centre Asset Management stated it has 2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ww Asset Management has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barbara Oil has 68,951 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiera Capital Corp holds 219,072 shares. Platinum Invest Management Ltd reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside Bank & Trust & has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fcg Advsrs Limited has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wright Invsts Ser has 2.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,896 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 148,676 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

