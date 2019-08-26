Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $319,166; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 11.90 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Close Limited stated it has 138,095 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management accumulated 7,502 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 19,921 shares. Filament Ltd Company accumulated 0.11% or 6,405 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Inv holds 2.3% or 126,378 shares. Diversified Tru holds 174,358 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 62,512 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd stated it has 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital Intll Ltd has 97,613 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com accumulated 12,130 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary holds 941,446 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 399,195 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares to 350,395 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

