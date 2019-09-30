Jolley Asset Management Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Boosted; International Business Machscom (IBM) Share Price Rose While Peoples Financial Services Decreased Its Position by $1.19 Million

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 1.77M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 4.60M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Gets a Blockchain Pop – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Expands Cloud Pak for Data with New DataOps Enhancements to Help Clients Get their Data Ready for AI – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.29% or 30,737 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Tru Com Of Newtown has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,902 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 12,028 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.12% stake. Bruce And accumulated 116,050 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,726 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 203,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 78,815 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wms Prns Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 7,396 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,742 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,469 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 305,487 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 36,798 shares. 147,488 are held by Washington Tru Co. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James Associates has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 8,000 are owned by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. First Retail Bank & Tru Communication Of Newtown reported 16,067 shares. Key Gp (Cayman) Ltd reported 0.32% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Altrinsic Glob Ltd Llc has 1.70 million shares. Sprucegrove Mngmt holds 1.42% or 565,300 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lpl reported 0.02% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 55,221 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has 25,835 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.