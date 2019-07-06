Jolley Asset Management Raised Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $4.28 Million; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Holder Southeastern Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company's stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 2.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corp by 1.97M shares to 47.05 million shares, valued at $506.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc..

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation – RLGY – GlobeNewswire" on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Realogy Names Charlotte Simonelli Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire" published on March 11, 2019

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.