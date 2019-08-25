Jolley Asset Management Raised Intel (INTC) Position by $4.28 Million as Share Value Declined; Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position as Share Value Rose

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 429,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30 million, down from 433,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23M shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video)

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,453 shares to 691,854 shares, valued at $37.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 14,511 shares. Hodges Capital invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2.85% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Peak Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% or 16,022 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Co holds 0.72% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 28,059 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited reported 9,918 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Finemark National Bank And Tru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,347 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.48% or 457,048 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miles Cap stated it has 3,753 shares. Narwhal Mngmt reported 1.03% stake. M&R Cap Management reported 25,958 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 160 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Ltd stated it has 1.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Destination Wealth Management invested in 20,771 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 16.39 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 306,242 shares. Alaska Permanent Cap holds 5,777 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 983,266 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 494,485 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 25,320 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 102,044 shares. California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 1.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oaktop Capital Ii Lp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,010 shares. Ipswich Invest Management holds 152,440 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company accumulated 0.61% or 373,320 shares. Central Secs, a New York-based fund reported 840,000 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

