Jolley Asset Management Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $929,214 as Shares Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 618,886 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 902,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.90M, down from 914,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 646,804 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.06 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

