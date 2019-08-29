Jolley Asset Management Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $319,166 as Shares Declined; Check Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.01 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Com Oh holds 3,113 shares. Loeb Partners stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 595,095 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.15% stake. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Indiana Tru And Inv Management invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Cap Management reported 12,066 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chartist Ca holds 0% or 3,978 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Com reported 13,318 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Georgia-based First City Cap has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,928 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

