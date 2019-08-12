Jolley Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $304,479; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Position in Eog Resources (EOG) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 21.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 58,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 304,550 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.99 million, up from 245,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.19. About 2.55M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 325,465 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 47,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,614 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 165,624 shares. Moreover, Meridian Management Com has 1.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Eagle Asset invested in 0.03% or 61,366 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Spears Abacus Lc accumulated 3,977 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kames Public Ltd Com invested 2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 137,951 were accumulated by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.31% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 810,486 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Lc owns 6,641 shares. Adirondack accumulated 144 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 2.82M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.55% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 68,920 shares. Tributary Ltd owns 4,520 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has 1,356 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

