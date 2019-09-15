Jolley Asset Management Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 323,087 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations; 26/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: China Construction Bank Sends RFP for USD Tier 2 Bonds; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 27/05/2018 – RESOLUTE BUYS INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD; 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RFp on Suprascapular N. Versus RFp on Suprascapular N. and Circumflex in the Treatment of Painful Shoulder; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-020-C-2018 (C)

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Francis Chou’s Chou Associates Fund Semi-Annual 2019 Letter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Resolute Announces Four-Year Renewal of US Labor Agreements – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “APS Issues RFPs for Solar & Wind Energy Resources – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.