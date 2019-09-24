Jolley Asset Management Increases Stake in Avx New (AVX); Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Smithfield Trust Company Has Upped by $787,606 Its Holding

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 46,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 167,777 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addison Cap Com invested in 0.95% or 6,884 shares. 77,947 are owned by Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 8.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Advantage holds 0.11% or 794 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt Communications holds 40,910 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 138,710 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 16,286 shares. Trellus Mgmt Commerce Limited holds 1.34% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 1,219 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Lc has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 87,568 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Service N A owns 14,474 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 2.18% or 61,475 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 657,638 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 2.94% or 117,281 shares in its portfolio.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Municipal (Shm) by 64,178 shares to 284,006 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 2,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,636 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.09% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Citigroup holds 23,059 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 19,828 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 7,719 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 34,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 14,389 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 319,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has 27,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,514 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 188,654 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 17,330 shares. Axa stated it has 196,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 17,906 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.