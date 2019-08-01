Jolley Asset Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Lowes Cos (LOW) Position Has Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 17,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 14,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 1.22 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 12.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,020 shares to 27,550 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,371 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 110,847 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,813 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 38,463 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,429 shares stake. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 1.82% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 508,700 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Co reported 116,991 shares stake. Cornerstone Cap Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 22,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank And has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 31,421 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 49,926 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 26,721 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated Al has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 0.05% or 959 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Round Table Services Limited Company has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,890 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc stated it has 5.83M shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Llc has 6,968 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barton Investment invested in 0.17% or 5,440 shares. Vigilant Ltd Company reported 127,165 shares. Roberts Glore Communication Il reported 22,477 shares. Private Advsr Inc owns 93,643 shares for 5.38% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based American Tru Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 5.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bancshares And Trust Of Newtown accumulated 50,460 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 36,209 shares or 4.58% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0.01% or 373,322 shares. 69,795 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank. Lenox Wealth Management reported 14,994 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Covington Management has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

