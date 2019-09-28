Jolley Asset Management Increases Position in Avx New (AVX); Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Declined While First Washington Has Increased Stake by $1.17 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 151,894 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 58,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 204,850 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 146,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.70M market cap company. It closed at $20.71 lastly. It is down 51.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75 were reported by Pnc Fin Gp. State Street owns 1.12 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited holds 534,851 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 335,068 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 69,258 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). North Point Managers Corp Oh reported 0.05% stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 51,628 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 608,217 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Foundry Prtn Ltd owns 520,749 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 16,620 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AVX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought $89,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ KPTI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ KPTI – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insteel Industries: A Promising Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinnevik: Results of the accelerated bookbuild of shares in Zalando – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.