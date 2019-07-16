Jolley Asset Management Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $304,479 as Share Value Rose; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $22.16 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 15.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 655,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 622,628 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F owns 104,615 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. First Western Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,278 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 19,133 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 239,108 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 639,062 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loews Corporation accumulated 1,300 shares. Horrell Capital holds 2,359 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 22,883 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 3.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,675 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Group Incorporated has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Field Main Retail Bank reported 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 81,644 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 55,238 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: PG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair has $10B-plus deal to acquire former Fox sports nets – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Investigative Reporters And Editors Honored At 2019 IRE Awards – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sinclair Broadcast Launches Free Streaming Service STIRR – nasdaq.com” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Sinclair (SBGI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares to 633,258 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.