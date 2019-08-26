Jolley Asset Management Increased By $304,479 Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Entravision Communications (EVC) Shorts Raised By 11.09%

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jolley Asset Management Llc acquired 1,611 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Jolley Asset Management Llc holds 23,264 shares with $4.42M value, up from 21,653 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 0.19% less from 49.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) or 95,000 shares. D E Shaw & Company invested in 0% or 895,867 shares. State Street Corporation owns 1.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 22,236 shares. Strs Ohio holds 111,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 55,860 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 93,580 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 48,464 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Llc reported 106,630 shares stake. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 92,972 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 313,101 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt accumulated 10,320 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 115,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Entravision to Host El Paso Strong Telethon on August 18th – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision Announces Local Sales Organization Changes to Strengthen Alignment with its Platform of Omnichannel Marketing Solutions and Enhance its Service to Advertisers – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Fuego Hot Hits 103.5 FM Radio Station in Sacramento and Modesto, CA – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entravision Communications Corp (EVC) CEO Walter Ulloa on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media firm that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company has market cap of $259.16 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates television stations that broadcast drama shows, talk shows, novelas, entertainment magazines, news magazines, national news, specials, late news, childrenÂ’s programs, sports, reality, comedy shows, and movies.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $355,750 activity. Vasquez Gilbert R bought $307,000 worth of stock.

