Jolley Asset Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) Shareholder Pier Capital Increased Its Holding by $6.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 12.81 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) by 185.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 54,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 84,506 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 29,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 183,087 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited owns 2,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl reported 328,095 shares. California-based Lpl Financial Limited has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 1.11M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 32,589 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 129,970 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny owns 18,697 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Comm Of Nevada stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Nomura Hldg holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 43,921 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 3,115 shares. Mason Street Advisors reported 39,450 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 29,648 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co Inc has 12,905 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 17,160 shares to 125,604 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 49,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,074 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.