Jolley Asset Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Has Lifted by $4.28 Million; Harris Associates LP Increases Position in News New (NWSA)

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 19.65M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 743,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 16.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.05M, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 2.01 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 05/03/2018 – News Corp: Charges, Writedowns Relate to Investment in Foxtel, Long-lived Assets at FOX SPORTS Australia; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35.10M shares to 86.69 million shares, valued at $865.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.