Jolley Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Teleflex (Call) (TFX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jefferies Group Trimmed by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (Call) (TFX) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 154,364 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (Put) (NYSE:AXP) by 35,900 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 25,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).